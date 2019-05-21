  • Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A shooting victim in a bullet-ridden SUV flagged down police early Tuesday morning in New Kensington, authorities said.

    Three people were in the car, which police said was about to be pulled over when officers were flagged down shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Constitution Boulevard.

    Investigators determined the shooting happened along Woodbine Alley in Arnold and the victim sped away from the scene.

    The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said. The other two people in the SUV were not hurt.

