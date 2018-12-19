SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Connellsville woman is accused of threatening to kill her estranged husband’s son in a series of text and Facebook messages.
Police arrested Dawn Porter, 34, and on charges of terroristic threats and harassment.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
According to court paperwork, the alleged pictures and messages were extremely graphic.
Porter sent her estranged husband a message with a picture of a fan stating she was going to strangle the boy using a cord and a ceiling fan, according to the criminal complaint.
She never actually choked or harmed the child.
WPXI's Mike Holden is going through the criminal complaint for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Argument over cellphone leads to shooting
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- Trump administration moves to officially ban bump stocks
- VIDEO: Man says hunter 'mistook him for Bigfoot,' took shots at him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
She also threatened to leave the child in an abandoned area and claim his father was responsible for it, police said.
Police also accused Porter of threatening to stab a woman at a talent show.
Porter’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was continued.
A new date has not yet been set.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}