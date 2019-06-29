  • Woman, children inside home when fire breaks out

    BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - A woman was home with her two children when a fire broke out early Saturday morning in Braddock Hills.

    Sharon Smith said smoke detectors at her home on Brinton Road woke her up about 3 a.m., and she hurried to get to her two children and their dog.

    From the front of the home, damage from the flames is visible around several broken windows and on the porch, which was charred.

    The family and the dog made it out of the home without injuries.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

