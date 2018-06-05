Woman claims Verizon employee stole nude photo from her phone

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A woman claims she went to a Westmoreland County Verizon store to get her service transferred and an employee stole a nude photo right off her phone.
The employee was fired and is set to appear in court this week.
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., we're working to talk to the woman's attorney about her claims.
