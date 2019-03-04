Woman hired man to kill her husband, police say

A local woman is being held in the Fayette County Jail, accused of trying to get someone to kill her husband.
According to police, Roxanne Guty tried repeatedly to make someone do this for her.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., what the man she allegedly hired to do the job told police.
Her bail was denied.
