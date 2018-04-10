  • Woman records employee allegedly stealing from mother at assisted living facility

    Buffalo Township police are investigating after a woman recorded a senior care worker allegedly stealing items from her ill mother's bedroom.

    The woman exclusively tells Channel 11 a number of items had gone missing for some time, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

    We'll have more on her story, including the response she says she got from the assisted living facility, for 11 at 11.

