Woman records employee allegedly stealing from mother at assisted living facility

Buffalo Township police are investigating after a woman recorded a senior care worker allegedly stealing items from her ill mother's bedroom.
The woman exclusively tells Channel 11 a number of items had gone missing for some time, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.
We'll have more on her story, including the response she says she got from the assisted living facility, for 11 at 11.
“How do you steal from the elderly?!” Woman says she caught Butler County care worker stealing 100s of dollars in cash & stuff from sick mom’s bedroom.— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2018
She’s talking only to 11 @ 11. WATCH my full story on WPXI! https://t.co/nppTXELN3a pic.twitter.com/wtHFs3B4qe
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher presses charges after autistic 8-year-old punches her, police say
- 1 dead after fire ravages row of townhomes in Jeannette
- Source: Teacher will be charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- VIDEO: Butler County woman charged with threatening DA
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}