0 Woman rescued from building collapse continues to recover; family describes ordeal

Demolition on a building that collapsed in Washington last week is expected to begin Monday.

Meanwhile, four days after a woman was trapped in that collapse, she continues to recover in a hospital.

It took rescuers more than nine hours to pull Megan Angelone to safety.

Angelone was trapped under a refrigerator and two stories' worth of debris after her apartment building collapsed on North Main Street Wednesday morning.

"She's a fighter. She has two boys. That's a lot to live for. That's all she kept thinking," her aunt, Lisa Gresh, said.

Gresh said Angelone is in good spirits, but she has a long road to recovery.

Angelone and her boyfriend moved into the apartment two weeks ago. Gresh said they knew there were problems, but didn't know how bad it was.

"She said they felt some rumbling and felt things falling, dropping outside," Gresh said. "They stood up and the floor let out."

At one point during the terrifying ordeal, Gresh said her niece asked paramedics to call her mom.

"Paramedics called my sister that Megan insisted they call her (and said) that she loved her and she's OK," Gresh said.

Gresh credits first responders and the doctors at UPMC Presbyterian for saving her niece's life.

"My whole family is grateful to them. If not, she wouldn't be here," Gresh said.

Demolition on the building is expected to begin this week. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for continuing coverage.

