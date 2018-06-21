  • Woman's body pulled from creek after disappearing during flooding

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The body of a woman who was reported missing amid Wednesday night’s flooding was recovered Thursday in a creek in Bridgeville, police said.

    Wendy Abbott, 64, of Upper St. Clair, was reported missing by a family member, police said. Her vehicle was found abandoned in the area of McLaughlin Run and Morrow roads.

    Abbott’s body was pulled Thursday morning from McLaughlin Run Creek. Police said she was an “apparent flood victim.”

    Police are investigating Abbott’s death.

