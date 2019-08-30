  • Work continues on Library Road after crews cut Verizon line while installing new pole

    Updated:

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Police in the South Hills were asking for drivers to avoid Library Road near Castle Shannon Boulevard and Rockwood Avenue.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Channel 11 has learned that Verizon, AT&T and Comcast service was affected for people after a Verizon line was accidentally cut while crews were trying to put in a new pole to help synchronize the traffic lights.

    For hours, only one lane of the road was open between Castle Shannon Boulevard and Rockwood Avenue. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories