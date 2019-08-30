CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Police in the South Hills were asking for drivers to avoid Library Road near Castle Shannon Boulevard and Rockwood Avenue.
Channel 11 has learned that Verizon, AT&T and Comcast service was affected for people after a Verizon line was accidentally cut while crews were trying to put in a new pole to help synchronize the traffic lights.
A Verizon employee tells me AT&T, a Comcast and Verizon Home services are affected. He says at this time they don’t know the extent of people affected. Crews have been out here working all afternoon. @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 29, 2019
For hours, only one lane of the road was open between Castle Shannon Boulevard and Rockwood Avenue.
