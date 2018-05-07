  • Worker pinned between cars at White Oak car wash

    WHITE OAK, Pa. - A worker became pinned between two cars at a White Oak car wash on Monday.

    Gordon Loesch is working to learn more about what happened and how seriously the victim was hurt, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    The incident happened at Double Car Wash on O'Neil Boulevard. Emergency crews are on the scene.

    A second worker was also injured.

    It's not immediately clear how the incident happened or the severity of the workers' injuries.

