0 Drug bust turns into barricade situation; man, woman facing charges

MIDLAND, Pa. - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust turned into a barricade situation at a home in Midland, Beaver County, police said.

The incident involving a man and a woman started shortly before 1 a.m. on 10th Street Extension.

Authorities were seen breaking one of the home’s windows before tossing flash grenades inside and deploying tear gas.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant arranged to buy heroin from Devon Stevens and Mikayla Richards and went to the home to arrest them.

Stevens pushed the informant, blocked the door and told Richards to get his gun, the complaint said.

After about an hour and a half of negotiations, Richards surrendered and was placed in handcuffs, officials said.

The situation continued while Stevens remained in the home. He then surrendered, police said.

Several roads in the area were blocked off during the incident.

No one was hurt.

“We stayed in the house because that's our right to do so, you know. They tried barging in,” Richards told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer.

While Stevens and Richards were walked into court, they claimed their innocence.

“There's no drugs found in the house. There's no drugs on me,” Stevens said.

However, court documents said investigators found marijuana and heroin residue in the house, and thousands of dollars in cash hidden in the ceiling.

Only Richards lived in the home.

