  • Workers celebrate return to work after company violated their rights

    PITTSBURGH - Workers celebrated Friday morning outside Nova Place in Pittsburgh’s North Side, ready to return to work.

    The union workers were reportedly locked out last summer when a new cleaning company, Checklist Facility Maintenance, took over.

    “We showed up for work and there was no job for us. We were locked out. There was no prior warning. We just showed up for work and our jobs weren’t there anymore,” Charese Carter, a worker, said.

    The National Labor Relations Board got involved, and a settlement shows the company violated workers’ rights.

    The owner of the cleaning company said last year that his company had a contract with another union and could not hire SEIU workers.

    Those workers now get their jobs back.

