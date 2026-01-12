Police investigating ‘ongoing incident’ in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police say they’re investigating an “ongoing incident” in Bethel Park.

The Bethel Park Police Department issued an advisory on social media at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say residents may see an increased police presence in the area of Bethel Church Road and Highland Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

