Western Pennsylvania protesters join nationwide movement against ICE after agent shoots, kills woman

Protests held across the country this weekend showed the sharp divide in opinion over a shooting involving an ICE agent in Minnesota.

Renee Good, 37, was shot and killed by an immigration officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration has defended the agent, claiming he acted defensively after Good tried to ram him and other agents with her vehicle.

In the shooting’s wake, thousands of demonstrators have voiced their opposition to federal immigration operations in communities throughout the nation.

Channel 11 reporter Frederick Price was in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday at a protest organizers call “ICE Out For Good.”

Hundreds of people attended, with signs sending clear messages of disapproval of immigration and customs enforcement in the City of Pittsburgh.

Demonstrators tell Channel 11 they wanted to remember Renee Good’s life, as well as demand accountability.

“Somebody was murdered in broad daylight by an agent of the state,” said Paul Johnson of Lawrenceville. “They’ve done nothing wrong. ... They were only trying to make sure the people they love and care for had their civil rights protected.”

“I’m just really sad about the whole situation,” said Anna Haughwout of McKeesport. “It’s just tragic for the poor woman who was killed, and it’s tragic for the officer that killed her.”

Mayor Corey O’Connor recently confirmed his stance that the City of Pittsburgh will not cooperate with ICE.

Demonstrators also gathered in Greensburg, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

“At this point, we are all very worried that the federal government is murdering essentially protesters in the streets,” protester Abigail Graham-Pardus said.

Another demonstration drew people to the Washington County Courthouse in Washington.

“We’re here for justice for Renee Good, who was trying to drive away in her car,” protester Sharon Laffey said. “She was driving away, and no police officer should shoot somebody three times when they’re trying to drive away.”

Uniontown’s George Marshall Plaza saw a rally on Saturday.

