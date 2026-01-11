Missing person on ATV found after multi-agency search effort in Allegheny County

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing person was found on Sunday after a multi-agency search effort in Allegheny County.

In a social media post, the Westmoreland County Team 211 Rough Terrain Support Unit said it was called around 7:15 a.m. to a search in Indiana Township for a person on an ATV who’d been missing since the previous evening.

The team assisted the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, which utilized two dozen of its own search and rescue responders and multiple search dogs.

The missing person was found after 9 a.m. and was evacuated by medics and firefighters.

Other assisting agencies included Indiana Township police, Pittsburgh police drone unit, Allegheny County police drone unit, Northern Regional police, Dorseyville VFD, West Deer VFD and West Deer EMS.

“Thanks to all of the agencies involved for a rapid and robust response leading to a rapid find. And to AMRG’s for requesting the Team,” the post reads.

