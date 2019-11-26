CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for posing as a girl and persuading underage boys to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced the sentencing of Quionte Jordan Crawford on Monday.
He says the 27-year-old man pretended to be a teenage girl named Kayla Stevens between November 2017 and December 2018, and coerced five boys to send the images via smartphone. Powell says Crawford sometimes threatened the boys to get them to send the images.
Crawford pleaded guilty to five counts of enticement of a minor in June.
