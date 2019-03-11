WWE superstars visit cancer patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH - Some of Pittsburgh's youngest patients had a few superstar visitors Monday at UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville.
WWE superstars dropped in to visit with cancer patients and their families.
The kids were overjoyed.
"To see the way that they display their courage, it's pretty inspiring," said Roman Reigns, a WWE superstar.
The professional wrestlers gave the kids gifts, signed autographs and took plenty of photos.
