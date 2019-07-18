The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has announced it has canceled three of its camps following a teen's deadly fall.
The Teen Wilderness Camp and two other off-site adventure camps, are canceled as the YMCA continues to review safety protocols and procedures around camp activities.
YMCA officials said Nathan Kanczes, 15, was attending Teen Wilderness Camp through YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County.
Campers from that location were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill, which is in Somerset County. It was near the Deer Valley Camp where the teen was critically injured.
Kanczes was airlifted to Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center where he died.
