FORT HILL, Pa. - The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh confirmed to Channel 11 that a 15-year-old boy died after a fall at a wilderness camp in Somerset County.
YMCA officials said early Monday afternoon, the teen boy, identified Tuesday as Nathan Kanczes, was attending Teen Wilderness Camp through YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County. Campers from that location were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill, which is in Somerset County. It was near the Deer Valley Camp where the teen was critically injured.
Kanczes was airlifted to Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center where he died.
The superintendent of the Norwin School District confirmed Kanczes was going into his sophomore year in the following statement:
"The Norwin School District extends its deepest condolences regarding the death of high school student Nathan Kanczes, who was set to begin his sophomore year. The District is committed to supporting Nathan’s family and friends during this time of profound sadness. Grief counseling will be available for any of our students over the next week and can be scheduled by contacting the high school guidance office at 724-861-3002."
Officials from the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh are on site, and staff from both Deer Valley Camp and Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer are working with authorities in their investigation.
"We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the YMCA said in a statement.
Here's a map showing the location of the camp in Somerset County:
