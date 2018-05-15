  • Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane

    By: Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    There’s really no place that’s 100 percent safe in Florida when it comes to hurricanes.

    Even Orlando got hit twice in 2004 by hurricanes Charley and Frances.

    And, although Florida enjoyed a more than 10-year hurricane drought after 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, Hurricane Hermine made landfall in the Florida Panhandle in 2016. 

    Still, Homeinsurance.com has ranked Florida’s cities based on their evaluation of NOAA-identified storms from 1965 to October 2014, doling out scores based on the number of storm events, number of storm-related deaths, property damage and storm-related injuries.

    The top 10 safest cities in Florida during a hurricane, according to the insurance study, are:

    1. Leesburg
    2. Orlando
    3. Sanford
    4. Kissimmee
    5. Palatka
    6. Lake City
    7. Naples
    8. Ocala
    9. Gainesville
    10. Fernandina Beach

