Firefighters give insight into response after duplex fire kills dad, 2 daughters in Indiana County

CLYMER, Pa. — Firefighters are giving new insight into the response to a duplex fire that devastated an Indiana County family.

Multiple departments were called to the 400 block of Hancock Street in Clymer at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post.

Initial reports indicated people possibly trapped inside and power lines down on the road, officials say.

Clymer Chief Brett Gromley arrived to find about 80% of the building on fire, and confirmed that one adult and two children were trapped, officials say. Only between 10 and 20% of the building’s rear was still searchable at that time.

Two adults and a child reportedly escaped before crews arrived.

Crews began battling the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby apartments, while also searching for residents.

Officials say crews began pushing into the building’s rear to search the remaining livable space. A search was completed in part of the home and its basement before heavy flames prevented any more.

After the fire came under control, crews reportedly continued searching the building but found three people and two dogs dead.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the adult victim as 34-year-old Kirk Lee Fabiszewski. A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the family says Fabiszewski and his two daughters were killed in the fire.

Crews were on scene for about nine hours, having dealt with heavy fire, arcing power lines in the road and cold weather, officials say.

The department’s post continues:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost their loved ones during this tragic incident. We also want to recognize the other family displaced by the fire who lost their home and belongings.

“We ask that you continue to keep our firefighters and all mutual aid departments in your thoughts and prayers. Incidents of this magnitude take a significant emotional toll on first responders. Our company will be making resources available to our members as we work through this difficult time. We are incredibly proud of the courage, professionalism, and determination shown by all crews, especially those who made the interior push under extremely challenging conditions in an effort to search for victims.

“We would also like to thank our community for the overwhelming support shown during and after the incident. Many individuals and businesses stepped up to ensure our firefighters remained hydrated and fed throughout the extended operation.

“We want to sincerely thank our mutual aid partners. We truly could not do this without you. A special thank you to Station 190 (Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department) for standing by at our station for the majority of the incident, and Station 180 (Homer City Fire Department) for providing rehabilitation services to ensure firefighters remained warmed and medically monitored.

“Below is a list of known donors we would like to recognize. If we unintentionally missed anyone, please know your generosity is deeply appreciated:

Clymer Sheetz

Luigi’s Pizza

Pizza Nomadz

Dietman’s Catering

Several anonymous individuals who donated cases of water

“Thank you again to everyone who supported us during this incredibly difficult incident.”

The Commodore Volunteer Fire Department shared video of its crews arriving on scene and starting to fight the flames. You can watch part of that video below:

