Springdale father arrested by ICE at traffic stop; community, lawmaker condemn his detention

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Neighbors and lawmakers are condemning the arrest and detention of a Springdale man.

An ICE spokesperson says he illegally immigrated from Peru and was arrested after a traffic violation.

Randy Ralphy Cordova Flores is now in custody across the state line in Moundsville, WV and has been since February 10.

“He has no criminal record and his family...they’re in fear right now,” Dani Jameson said. Her kids go to school with Flores’ and she set up a GoFundMe to help pay for bills and legal fees.

“[The kids] came home from school and their dad was just gone, and they don’t know when they’re going to see him again. It’s horrible,” she said.

According to a statement by an ICE spokesperson, and shared to the Springdale Borough Facebook page, Flores illegally immigrated from Peru and first came into contact with border patrol agents in 2023.

He was arrested for failing to “report to his immigration proceedings as ordered by a judge.”

“The statement the borough put out contradicts everything we know to be true and we stand with all of our neighbors and the Cordova Flores family,” Jameson said.

The issue is getting the attention of lawmakers, including Congressman Chris Deluzio. Deluzio saying “we need answers to basic questions about the reason for his arrest and why our government is seeking to remove him from the country.”

Deluzio said Flores has a pending asylum determination and a valid work authorization.

The next step is a public demonstration.

It’ll be held Saturday, February 14th at the corner of Pittsburgh Street and School Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jameson says the rally will be peaceful and a show of love.

She also hopes it’ll send a message to ICE, the borough and the Flores family.

“You don’t deserve this. We want to do everything we can to bring dad home.”

You can find the rest of ICE’s statement here:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group