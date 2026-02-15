Pittsburgh Steelers accepting applications for next Steely McBeam

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an enthusiastic fan to be the next Steely McBeam.

A job posting indicates the team is seeking a part-time mascot performer and handler.

“This position would be responsible for attending public appearances with Steely McBeam and would be called upon to perform at appearance requests after accumulating adequate handler experience,” the posting says.

Applicants must be available for every home Steelers game and willing to work flexible hours. They must also be between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

The job also requires a “basic understanding of football.”

