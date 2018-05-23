0 7 young men facing murder charges in Georgia motel shooting

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Seven young men are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel in Carroll County, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta.

>> Read more trending news

Villa Rica police found the victim lying on a second-floor landing at the Fairbridge Inn Express on Ga. 61 around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. K.L. Shaddix said early Wednesday in a news release.

Brian Cook, 28, of Villa Rica, was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the course of their investigation, police located and arrested five people. Warrants were secured for two more, Shaddix said.

It appears the victim was shot after an altercation in a motel room.

Police said Ramon Higgs, 29, also of Villa Rica, went to the motel and Cook accompanied him. Higgs was seen on video surveillance entering a second-floor room while Cook remained outside. A confrontation inside the room turned violent, according to police.

Higgs then ran from the room with several men chasing him, Shaddix said.

>> Related: What is an ‘incel?’ A look at the anti-women movement behind multiple terror attacks

“As Cook began to run away, he was grabbed by the suspects and shot while on the second-floor landing where he died from the injuries,” Shaddix said in the release. “Higgs was also shot but was able to flee the scene.”

Investigators learned six Villa Rica men were inside the hotel room at the time of the shooting. Khaaliq Sims, 24, Isiah Roberts, 20, Alvin Doby, 20, and Kyron Doby, 23, were all located and arrested.

Two others, Briahious McPherson and Ricardo Joiner, both 19, have not been caught.

All six face two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of murder. Roberts was arrested on an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaddix said police also charged Higgs with murder and aggravated assault as well as marijuana and weapons possession. Higgs was treated for a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital and released.

The investigation resulted in two unrelated arrests, Shaddix said.

>> Trending: Teen died trying to shield class from Santa Fe High School shooter

Police contacted the occupants of the room next door to the shooting and reportedly located suspected marijuana. Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on possession charges.

The other suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jaylon Stanton of Baton Rouge, La., was also charged with first-degree forgery after he was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of suspected drugs and counterfeit cash.

The search continues for the two remaining murder suspects.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.