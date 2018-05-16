Angel floating over truck captured on security camera in stunning video, but is it real?

The outside security camera at a home in Michigan captured what appears to be an unusual phenomenon: an angel floating over a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in East Jordan.
The incident happened last Wednesday at the home of the town’s fire chief, Glen Thorman.
Thorman told WPBN-TV he couldn’t believe it when he saw it.
“I said, ‘That’s an angel!’ and I was just blown away,” he said.
Thorman handed the stunning video over to his pastor who in turn contacted the local TV station.
WPBN took the film to a photographer for analysis.
"It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," Joe Clark told the station.
"You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation,” he said.
