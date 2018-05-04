  • ATF agent in critical condition after being shot in Chicago neighborhood

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO -

    An ATF agent in Chicago is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, WGN reported.

    The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m., The Chicago Tribune reported.

    The agent was working undercover in a joint mission with Chicago police task force officers, WGN reported.

    No one is in custody, and no Chicago police officers were injured, WGN reported.  

    Luz Campos, who lives several houses from where the shooting took place, was in her kitchen when she said she heard someone say, “Open the door. Open the door,” the Tribune reported.

    Campos told the newspaper she heard what she thought were fireworks.

    “Then the cops were coming,” she told the Tribune.

