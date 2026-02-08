Oakmont resident released from ICE detention

OAKMONT, Pa. — An Oakmont resident detained by federal agents has been released.

Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-District 17) posted on social media Saturday that Jose Flores was released from ICE custody and “will soon be with his family in Oakmont.”

State Rep. Joe McAndrew (D-District 32) posted similarly, saying he’s “very thankful for the current release of our neighbor Jose Flores.”

Oakmont Bakery, where Flores was a longtime employee, shared a social media post appearing to show Flores in a vehicle with bakery owner Marc Serrao.

Flores’ detention Jan. 29 triggered public outcry, including from Oakmont Borough Council, which claimed the arrest happened while Flores was buckling his daughter into the car before going to school.

“Going home to his family! Thankful for this,” state Rep. Mandy Steele (D-District 33) posted on social media Saturday. “Hoping his young daughter recovers from the trauma of seeing her dad snatched from the school bus stop. Heartening to see the outpouring of support for this family.”

Officials claimed Flores had no criminal history and was in the U.S. under a work authorization document.

Attorney Pete Rogers of Rogers Tamburro had said Flores was allowed to remain and work in the U.S. during his asylum case, and he could not be detained unless there was a criminal charge, which there is not.

A community fundraising campaign for Flores’ family had raised close to $99,000 by Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breakin from g news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group