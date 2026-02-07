Troopers find 2 pounds of cocaine during Westmoreland County traffic stop, DA says

DONEGAL, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area man is facing charges after police say two pounds of cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle he was driving.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says the traffic stop happened on Feb. 3, after a vehicle with excessive tint drove by a trooper and his K9 on I-76 in Donegal Township.

That trooper stopped the vehicle, identifying the driver as Ratique Wilson, 35.

The DA’s office says after Wilson denied police consent to search the vehicle, troopers deployed a drug detection K9. That K9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Troopers then obtained a search warrant and executed it, finding a kilogram (or 2.2 pounds) of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Wilson is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bail for drug-related charges and traffic violations.

