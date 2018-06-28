0 ‘Atlanta' actor Lakeith Stanfield apologizes for using homophobic slurs on Instagram

“Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield has recently come under fire for homophobic comments he made on social media.

A few days ago, the actor used two offensive slurs in a freestyle video he uploaded to Instagram.

In one line, he said, “That’s some gay (expletive).” In another, he said, “(Expletive), I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight, rich.”

The post has since been deleted, and Stanfield released an apology Tuesday.

“I make videos all the time, which I usually end up deleting as soon as I make them,” he said in the video. “I assume characters that have different viewpoints and different views on life, and just from different perspectives. Some things my views are in line with, and some things my views aren’t aligned with. And this character that you’ve seen is a character I’m definitely not in line with and I definitely don’t believe those things.

“So I just want people to know, coming from me, I’ve never been homophobic. I’ve never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matte. I’m a person that moves in love, and I wanna promote and continue to push that. Love for all people and all different types of love in every form it takes. I want people to have a clear understanding.

“I apologize if I hurt anybody, sincerely,” he added in a tweet, according to Pitchfork. “That wasn’t my intention — to be somebody that was out here just slinging arrows and hurting people, so I want them to know that I apologize that they had to feel sadness from that. So my sincerest apologies.”

That tweet has since been deleted.

The actor currently stars in the FX series “Atlanta,” which has been renewed for a third season. His upcoming film, “Sorry To Bother You” will be released in July.

