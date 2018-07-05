Bath salts land two in jail for shooting at ‘alien lasers' that were really fireflies, police say

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - They weren’t lasers from aliens. Police in Pennsylvania say two people were shooting at what they thought were green lasers shot by aliens, but when in reality the flashing lights were actually fireflies. Police said the reason they thought it was an alien invasion was because of bath salts, WBRE reported.
Police said Jesse Shields and Katherine McCloskey were high on bath salts when Shields shot into the air to scare the lasers away and broke into a home to ask the homeowners to call police because something was coming after them, WBRE reported. Shields allegedly broke a window to get into the home, The Centre Daily Times reported.
The homeowner was able to get the gun from Shields before Shields asked him to use his shower to wash off what he described as “goo” that was burning his skin, Penn Live reported.
The events were being described as a “bad trip,” WBRE reported.
Shields and McCloskey are both facing charges including burglary, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, The Centre Daily Times reported. Shields also faces additional charges including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia, The Centre Daily Times reported.
