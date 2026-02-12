More Pittsburgh police officers placed on leave after bar fight in Pleasant Hills

PITTSBURGH — Three more Pittsburgh police officers have been suspended after a bar fight that happened last weekend in Pleasant Hills.

On Thursday, city officials confirmed that the additional officers were placed on leave after more information about the incident came to light.

The city initially suspended only one detective.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the officers, who were off duty at the time, are members of the violence prevention unit and were out celebrating an officer’s promotion.

No criminal charges have been filed yet.

The number rises to a total of four officers who have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

