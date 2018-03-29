Cardi B, Chadwick Boseman to be on April episode of ‘SNL'

The April 7 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be a good one.
“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman and rapper Cardi B were announced Thursday as hosts of the NBC sketch comedy show.
Boseman’s stint will be a few weeks ahead of the April 27 release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which he reprises his blockbuster role as T’Challa/Black Panther.
Cardi B will be performing as part of promotion for her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” which will be out April 6. She released the album cover and announced the release date for the highly anticipated album Monday on Instagram.
John Mulaney is returning to the show to host on April 14. Deadline reported that Jack White will perform on that episode in support of his new album, “Boarding House Reach.”
“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. eastern time and is live across the country.
Excited to announce our full April line-up! #SNL pic.twitter.com/Ydz8WhsB06— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 29, 2018
