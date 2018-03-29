  • Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment

    CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A call for shots fired at an apartment building in Southpointe Town Center on Wednesday night turned out to be a murder-suicide involving a pregnant woman, police said.

    At 7:14 p.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes in a second-floor hallway wall, according to police.

    When SWAT units couldn't contact anyone in the apartment where they believed the shots originated, they sent in a robot that found the bodies of a man and a woman in two different rooms, police said.

    Officials identified the woman as 35-year-old Michelle Krek and the man as 38-year-old Nadder Rizk.

    Police said Krek and Rizk lived together in the apartment, but did not specify their relationship. Police said Krek was seven months pregnant.

    Management of the apartment building in the Cecil Township complex said Rizk had recently inquired about getting Krek out of the apartment, police said. Her family said she had recently moved out from their home, but was planning to move back in Wednesday.

    Police said Krek spoke with her family around 7 p.m., minutes before gunshots were reported. Neighbors told police there was a verbal argument in the apartment before the shooting.

     

