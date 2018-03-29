Caroline Sunshine, ex-Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House as press assistant

WASHINGTON - A former Disney Channel actress is shaking things up with the latest addition to her résumé.
According to CNN, 22-year-old Caroline Sunshine, who starred in the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up" from 2010 to 2013, was recently hired as a White House press assistant.
A White House spokeswoman issued the following statement Wednesday to CNN:
"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party."
