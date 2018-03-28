  • Local mother killed in freak accident while taking children to school

    Updated:

    Amrita Dey, an aide at South Fayette school district, was killed in a freak accident Tuesday morning.  

    The mom of twin 11-year-old girls was rushing to get them to school when she slipped and was run over by her vehicle.  

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to the school principal, who says she was a super mom, school aide, bus aide and volunteer.  

    He is speaking about how much she will be missed and how they are helping students cope with this horrible tragedy -- for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

