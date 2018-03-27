‘Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller released from prison

Abby Lee Miller has been released from prison after eight months and was transferred to a halfway house.
People reported that the former “Dance Moms” star and dance instructor was serving a 366-day sentence at Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California. She had been in the prison since July for bankruptcy fraud.
Miller is currently at Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, California. According to People, the facility will give Miller employment counseling and help with money management and job placement.
E! News reported that Miller’s June 21 release date has been moved up to May 25, and she’ll serve the last two months of her term at the halfway house.
Miller’s prison term followed her pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in July 2016. In October 2015, she was charged with trying to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime spin-off “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” as well as other projects, during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts from 2012-2013.
In May 2017, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison and two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and a $120,000 judgment.
While in prison, she passed a real estate class and got a personal finance diploma, according to E! News.
