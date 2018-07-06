0 Family grieving after dog dies at doggy day care

OLATHE, Kan. - A family is grieving after their dog died after recently being left at a doggy day care.

A plastic pool fell on top of Douglas, a 70 pound goldendoodle, and other dogs jumped on top of it during a shift change at Fetchers Play and Stay and he died beneath it, according to KCTV.

An Olathe family is grieving the loss of their dog Douglas. They say he died while at doggy daycare when a plastic pool was knocked on top of him and he was not found for several hours. Hear from the family who hopes to see changes in policies and regulations. @KCTV5 at 10pm pic.twitter.com/JZHYxBXag9 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) July 6, 2018

“They couldn't find him," the husband, who did not want to be identified, told KCTV. "They looked all over for him. Someone decided to lift up the pool and when they lifted up the pool, unfortunately, he was underneath of it dead. He laid there undetected for four to four and a half hours."

Olathe family heartbroken after dog dies in accident at doggy daycare facility https://t.co/jtyK8tYdQM — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 6, 2018

The facility owners are taking responsibility and working on training staff to ensure there is not another incident, according to KCTV.

The family, who got Doug as a puppy last May, still have not cleaned his nose prints from their back door, according to KCTV.

