0 Father of child rescued by ‘Spider-Man' was shopping, playing Pokémon Go at time of accident

Where were the parents of a child who needed rescuing and was saved by a quick-thinking man, now dubbed “Spider-Man”?

French prosecutor Francois Molins says the boy’s father was caring for the 4-year-old while the child’s mother lived on Reunion Island. The boy’s father had gone out shopping Saturday, leaving the child home alone, and ended up playing Pokémon Go after leaving the store, CNN reported.

Mamoudou Gassama, a migrant from Mali, scaled the outside of the apartment building, climbing up four stories to save the boy who was dangling from the balcony.

Molins told BFM that the father could face two years in prison for abandoning his parental responsibilities. The prosecutor said the man “is devastated by the consequences of his actions.” He also faces a 30,000 Euro fine, which translates to nearly $35,000.

The father will be in court in September, BFM reported.

Meanwhile, Gassama has been honored by French President Emmanuel Macron who met with the now-famous hero.

Macron offered French citizenship to Gassama, who has also been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade, CNN reported.

During the meeting Gassama told Macron about the rescue, “I didn’t think about it. I climbed up and God helped me.”

Gassama has also been contacted by the mayor of Paris, who thanked him for his bravery, CNN reported.

