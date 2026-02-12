MISSING & ENDANGERED: Police ask for public’s help finding woman with ‘serious medical conditions’

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Rochelle Winn was last seen around 8:44 p.m. Saturday on surveillance video in Connellsville, police say. Her cell phone was last tracked around 7:05 p.m. in Confluence.

Police say Winn was reportedly seen Sunday at the Anchor Inn in Addison. She’s believed to be heading south toward Georgia.

Winn is described as a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat with red ribbons and yoga pants.

Police say Winn is “believed to suffer from suspected serious medical conditions.”

Anyone with information about Winn’s location is asked to call PSP at 724-439-7111.

