Man dead after fall from height in Downtown Pittsburgh; nearby roads closed

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after officials say he “fell from a height” in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 11:01 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives have been called to investigate.

Liberty Avenue is currently closed between Market Street and Fifth Avenue.

Our crew on scene saw first responders surrounding scaffolding at ground level.

