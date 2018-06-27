0 'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa gets own HGTV show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Christina El Moussa is currently seen on TV with her ex-husband, Tarek, on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” but she will soon have her own show.

Filming for “Christina on the Coast” is underway, and El Moussa told People magazine that she’s excited to do something on her own.

“It’s going to be fun and lighthearted. I feel like it’s a win-win,” El Moussa said.

People reported that El Moussa sold her Yorba Linda, California, mansion after living there for five years and is moving to Newport Beach with her 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, and her 2-year-old son, Brayden. The first episode will show El Moussa designing her own home. The next seven episodes will show her revamping the look of other homes.

“I’ll be able to do what I like more which is the design part,” she told People. “That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget.”

“Christina on the Coast” will also give a look at El Moussa’s personal life as she balances parenthood, her career and a new relationship.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” HGTV and Food Network president Allison Page said in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’ -- so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

“The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life,” El Moussa said in a statement. “I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning.”

The Wrap reported that Tarek El Moussa is also in talks to have a show of his own on the network.

“Christina on the Coast” is set to premiere in early 2019.

