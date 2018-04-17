0 Florida business cited for flying military flags, no fines levied

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who works for a Jacksonville business shared a video after he says the city cited the business for flying military flags.

The man, who calls himself Shaun, posted the video of himself at Jaguar Power Sports Monday and said the city of Jacksonville cited the business for flying the military flags atop the building.

The City of Jacksonville said the business was warned -- but not fined.

A city officials issued a statement about the decision:

“We are disturbed by some of the claims made about a City employee and are reviewing the facts. We are also reviewing the current ordinances regarding flags and signs to ensure accurate information was shared.

The business was issued a warning, and was not fined. Warnings are issued to provide property owners information about a possible violation, and corrective action.

I have contacted the dealership and provided the owner with the mayor’s contact information for them to discuss directly. Mayor Curry and his administration respect and appreciate those in uniform who have served and continue to serve our community, and our country.”

Shaun is the business' finance manager, according to its website. He said the business received a citation for each flag.

In the video, he said he hopes that the video will go viral.

Jacksonville's mayor, Lenny Curry, tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon stating that he's told city staff to treat military flags the same as the US Flag.

1. I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers - you, the people of Jacksonville. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

2. We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

Jaguar Power Sports says an American service member stationed in Germany called to show his support. They’re phone has been ringing off the hook & their post has hundreds of likes & comments. @ActionNewsJax @BrandonANjax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 16, 2018

