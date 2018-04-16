2 girls killed, 5 other children injured after teen crashes stolen car

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two girls died and five other minors were injured on Sunday morning in a single car crash in Pompano Beach, Florida, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Thirteen-year-old Anacshua Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, and 12-year-old Chayanna Nesmith died at Broward Health Medical Center, deputies said. Both were residents of Pompano Beach.
Deputies said a 14-year-old boy was driving a 2007 Toyota at about 3 a.m., with six other minors in the car, when he lost control of the vehicle.
The car veered off the road, hit a palm tree and a metal pole on a railway crossing arm, before rolling over and landing upside down on the railroad tracks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the car was reported stolen from Coconut Creek.
The remaining five teens, ranging in age from 12 to 14, were taken to Broward Health with “varying degrees of injuries,” officials said.
Deputies are still investigating.
