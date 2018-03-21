  • Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal files lawsuit to speak about alleged Trump affair

    By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is suing to break a 2016 contract that reportedly requires her to keep silent about an affair with Donald Trump years before he became president.

    >> For the latest Trump coverage, visit Jamie Dupree’s Washington Insider blog

    In the complaint — which was obtained by The New York Times — McDougal’s lawyers allege that she had a “10-month relationship with Mr. Trump” in 2006. They say McDougal decided to pursue a lawsuit because “she has become aware of the broad effort to silence and intimidate her and others.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    The former Playmate is suing in the Los Angeles Superior court, and she’s charging American Media Inc. with paying her $150,000 for her story, then killing it. American Media Inc. owns the National Enquirer, which has been friendly to Trump during his candidacy and tenure in the White House.

    McDougal also claims that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was involved in the deal and that she was misled in the proceedings.

    >> Read more trending news 

    She is the second woman to accuse the president’s personal lawyer of paying her to keep silent about an extramarital relationship with Trump. McDougal says she was paid $150,000 for her silence — earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal outlined payments Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Both women claim that their affairs with Trump occurred in 2006, after he married Melania Trump.

    Daniels is currently being sued by Cohen, who claims that she violated the confidentiality agreement she signed in 2016. Daniels' story doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon, as she’s lined up for an interview with “60 Minutes.”

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal files lawsuit to speak about…

  • Headline Goes Here

    NSYNC reuniting at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April

  • Headline Goes Here

    You don't have to #DeleteFacebook: 7 tips to lock down your privacy…

  • Headline Goes Here

    NSYNC reuniting at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April

  • Headline Goes Here

    Could skeletal remains found in home's basement solve missing woman's…