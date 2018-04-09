Goo Goo Dolls going on ‘Dizzy Up the Girl' 20th anniversary tour

The Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Dizzy Up the Girl” with a tour.
Billboard reported that the alt-rock band is embarking on the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour this fall. The group announced the tour Monday with a promotional video. The nearly 30-date tour starts Sept. 30 in Phoenix and ends Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.
The band, made up of vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and vocalist and bassist Robby Takac, will perform the 1998 album in its entirety. According to a news release, there will also be other favorites from the band’s discography.
“Dizzy Up the Girl” is considered the album that propelled the group into the spotlight, although the Goo Goo Dolls had success before then. The single “Iris,” which was originally written for the soundtrack of the 1998 movie “City of Angels,” was later included in the album. It was a No. 1 single and helped “Dizzy Up the Girl” go four times platinum.
To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of 'Dizzy Up The Girl', we're hitting the road this Fall to perform the album live in its entirety! https://t.co/i3RDcTINte #dizzy20 pic.twitter.com/wRTxcW2o52— Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) April 9, 2018
The dates for the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour are below. More information on tickets and VIP offers can be found at GooGooDolls.com.
Sept. 30: Phoenix at The Van Buren
Oct. 2: Houston at House of Blues
Oct. 3: Dallas, at House of Blues
Oct. 5: Saint Louis, at The Pageant
Oct. 6: Indianapolis, at Old National Centre
Oct. 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 9: Atlanta, at The Tabernacle
Oct. 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 12: Philadelphia, at The Fillmore
Oct. 13: Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Oct. 15: New York, at Beacon Theatre
Oct. 16: Red Bank, New Jersey, at Count Basie Theatre
Oct. 17: Boston, at House of Blues
Oct. 19: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Oct. 20: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Oct: 21: Toronto, at Rebel Complex
Oct. 23: Detroit, at The Fillmore
Oct. 24: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 26: Chicago, at Chicago Theater
Oct. 27: Minneapolis, at State Theater
Oct. 28: Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater
Oct. 30: Denver, at Paramount Theater
Nov. 1: Salt Lake City, at The Depot
Nov. 3: Seattle, at The Paramount Theater
Nov. 8: San Diego, at House of Blues
Nov. 9: Los Angeles, at Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 18: Las Vegas, at The Joint
