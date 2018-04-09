  • Goo Goo Dolls going on ‘Dizzy Up the Girl' 20th anniversary tour

    The Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Dizzy Up the Girl” with a tour

    Billboard reported that the alt-rock band is embarking on the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour this fall. The group announced the tour Monday with a promotional video. The nearly 30-date tour starts Sept. 30 in Phoenix and ends Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

    The band, made up of vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and vocalist and bassist Robby Takac, will perform the 1998 album in its entirety. According to a news release, there will also be other favorites from the band’s discography.

    “Dizzy Up the Girl” is considered the album that propelled the group into the spotlight, although the Goo Goo Dolls had success before then. The single “Iris,” which was originally written for the soundtrack of the 1998 movie “City of Angels,” was later included in the album. It was a No. 1 single and helped “Dizzy Up the Girl” go four times platinum.

    The dates for the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour are below. More information on tickets and VIP offers can be found at GooGooDolls.com.

    ﻿Sept. 30: Phoenix at The Van Buren
    Oct. 2: Houston at House of Blues
    Oct. 3: Dallas, at House of Blues
    Oct. 5: Saint Louis, at The Pageant
    Oct. 6: Indianapolis, at Old National Centre
    Oct. 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium
    Oct. 9:  Atlanta, at The Tabernacle
    Oct. 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte
    Oct. 12:  Philadelphia, at The Fillmore
    Oct. 13:  Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
    Oct. 15: New York, at Beacon Theatre
    Oct. 16: Red Bank, New Jersey, at Count Basie Theatre
    Oct. 17: Boston, at  House of Blues
    Oct. 19: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
    Oct. 20: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
    Oct: 21: Toronto, at Rebel Complex
    Oct. 23: Detroit, at The Fillmore
    Oct. 24: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 20 Monroe Live
    Oct. 26: Chicago, at Chicago Theater
    Oct. 27: Minneapolis, at State Theater
    Oct. 28: Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater
    Oct. 30: Denver, at Paramount Theater
    Nov. 1: Salt Lake City, at The Depot
    Nov. 3: Seattle, at The Paramount Theater
    Nov. 8: San Diego, at House of Blues
    Nov. 9: Los Angeles, at Hollywood Palladium
    Nov. 18: Las Vegas, at The Joint

