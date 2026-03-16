Pittsburgh police spent thousands on premium car washes as city faces large deficit

PITTSBURGH — Police brass is clamping down on officers getting premium car washes.

11 Investigates has learned that officers have spent thousands of dollars on these car washes, while the city faces a $30 million budget shortfall.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned exclusive details about the crackdown. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. for the email sent to officers and what it asks them to do.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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