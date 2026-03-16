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Pittsburgh police spent thousands on premium car washes as city faces large deficit

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh police spent thousands on premium car washes as city faces large deficit Police brass is clamping down on officers getting premium car washes. (WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Police brass is clamping down on officers getting premium car washes.

11 Investigates has learned that officers have spent thousands of dollars on these car washes, while the city faces a $30 million budget shortfall.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned exclusive details about the crackdown. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. for the email sent to officers and what it asks them to do.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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