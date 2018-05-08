Here we go again: Another trailer drops for ‘Mama Mia' sequel

ABBA, the coast of Greece and Cher -- what else do we need for this summer as the long-awaited sequel to the musical hit “Mama Mia” is about to hit the big screen?
What’s being labeled as the final trailer before “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” premieres in July, still doesn’t answer the big question -- where is Meryl Streep’s Donna, who is mostly absent from the latest sneak peek?
The film flashes back to when a young Donna, played by Lily James, embarks on her life-changing trip to the island Kalokairi and meets the three men who would become Sophie’s (played once again by Amanda Seyfried) three dads.
We also see Cher once again as Sophie’s grandmother and Donna’s mother, and the namesake of Cher’s expected big number “Fernando,” played by Andy Garcia.
Stellan Skarsgard is back as Bill, with Josh Dylan taking on the younger version of the boat-owning travel writer. Colin Firth is banker Harry, while Hugh Skinner is a young, music-loving Harry. And Pierce Brosnan’s back as the love of Donna’s life, Sam and Jeremy Irvine playing against James as Sam and Donna as a young couple.
As for Donna’s Dynamos, both Julie Walters and Christine Baranski are back as Rosie and Tanya respectively, and Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn as the younger version of the backup singers.
Dominic Cooper is also back as Sophie’s partner Sky.
“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” hits theaters on July 20.
