Hugh Grant marries producer Anna Eberstein, reports say

Actor and longtime bachelor Hugh Grant is a married man.
According to Reuters, citing British tabloid reports, the 57-year-old married Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, 39.
People reported Grant married the mother of three of his children -- John Mungo, 5, a 2-year-old daughter, and a third child born in the spring whose name is not known -- Friday at the Chelsea Register Office in London. Paparazzi photos showed the pair celebrating outside the wedding venue, according to E! News. Days before the wedding, a photo of the wedding banns, a public notice displayed in the register office, was posted in multiple British tabloids.
Grant and Eberstein have dated for six years.
This is the first marriage for Grant. He has two children -- son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6 -- from a previous relationship with Chinese actress Tinglan Hong.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}