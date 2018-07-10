0 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm engagement

After some speculation, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have confirmed their engagement.

On Monday evening, Bieber posted black and white photos of himself and Baldwin on Instagram and included a lengthy caption about the news.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we so well!!”

Bieber also confirmed the date of their engagement was July 7.

“It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

Baldwin was brief in her confirmation, which she tweeted around the same time as Bieber’s Instagram post.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with,” Baldwin said on Twitter Monday. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

TMZ initially reported the engagement news, which reportedly happened while the pair were on vacation in the Bahamas.

