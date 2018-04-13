0 Man accused of incest kills daughter, infant son in murder-suicide

A North Carolina man accused of having an incestuous relationship killed his biological daughter, their infant son and the woman’s adoptive father before shooting himself, the New York Daily News reported.

Steven Pladl, 43, was found dead in Dover, New York, on Thursday, the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as he sat in his car.

The triple murder-suicide covered three states, the Daily News reported.

Pladl’s biological daughter, Katie Pladl, 20, was given up for adoption when she was an infant. She tracked her father down on social media two years ago, and the two began an incestuous relationship, police said.

Katie gave birth to their son, Bennet Pladl, in September 2017. Katie and Steven Pladl were arrested in January; they were released on bond and ordered by the court to stay apart.

Thursday, Steven Pladl’s mother called 911 for authorities to conduct a welfare check on his home in Knightdale, North Carolina, the Daily News reported.

Bennett was found dead at the home around 9 a.m., Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capp said.

Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco, 56, were also found dead in a pickup truck in New Milford, Connecticut, Capps said.

Steven Pladl then drove to New York, where he committed suicide, according to his attorney, Rick Friedman.

Katie Pladl was born in 1998 before she was legally adopted by the Fuscos, the Daily News reported.

